Zumbathon boosts Grantham Journal Children's Fund

Energetic members of a local zumba class presented a cheque for over £1,000 to charity.

Over 50 members took to the dance floor for the two-hour zumbathon, at The Meres Leisure Centre, in May, which was organised by Harrowby ward councillor, Ian Selby, in aid of the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund.

Coun Selby said: “It was our third annual charity two hour marathon Zumbathon in aid of the Journal Children’s Fund, a very worthy local charity.

“Zumba is such a thoroughly enjoyable exercise. It can be difficult for the first few weeks whilst people learn the dance moves, but then people really start to get the most out of it. It just requires a little motivation.”

Qualified Zumba instructor Michael Anderson hosted the epic two-hour event.

He said: “What a amazing night. This event grows stronger every year.

“Well done to everyone who participated on the night and a big thank you to all the sponsors.

“Also a big thank you to Ian Selby for organising this event once again and to everyone for contributing to such a wonderful charity.”

The group presented, Roy Wright, chair of trustees for the children’s fund,with a cheque for £1,052, earlier this month.

He added: “The children’s charity is most thankful of the support from Ian Selby and the Zumbathon team.

“Donations like this allow the charity to carry on doing the good work that it does.”