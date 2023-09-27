A Zumbathon will be held to raise money for charity.

The Grantham charity Zumbathon will take place at The Meres Leisure Centre, in Trent Road, on Saturday, October 21, from 2.30pm.

The event will raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Marcin Salachna, chairman of the organising committee, said: “The charitable Zumbathon marathon is dedicated to supporting Macmillan Cancer Support, an organisation committed to providing assistance and support to individuals and families affected by cancer.”

Alongside three hours of three Zumba with professional structors on hand to help, there will also be a charity fair of “delicious cakes”.

There will also be a charity prize lottery and a free active play zone for children, including face painting, balloons and more dancing!

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092422501107.

The event is free to attend.