On Saturday, four Sudbrook Moor golfers took up a national challenge over their home course.

From a range of options in The Big Golf Race, they had agreed on and signed up for the toughest.

Prostate Cancer UK call it the Marathon, which is a 72 hole golfing endurance.

The Big Golf Race team. From left: Adam Lee, Martin Greene, Ian Mason, Paul McCarthy. (48435979)

This year’s Scratch League Captain, Martin Greene, has chosen prostate cancer as his charity for the year. Adam Lee, Ian Mason and Paul McCarthy were very eager to join Martin.

Having seriously determined to raise funds as their way of bringing hope and help for other men and their families, this four ball set off in ideal weather conditions at 4am.

The following 12 hours were an experience of non-stop fun, with competitive and serious golf included.

Supportive members joined them on the walk which provided an encouraging element. To bring in some extra variety, they set themselves some added challenges on the way, such as forfeiting the use of a club for 9 holes, and a pair’s betterball matchplay played over the final 18 holes.

The day-after weariness, aches and pains were wholeheartedly worthwhile, after their final tally raised a stunning £1,988. A huge congratulations goes to Martin, Adam, Ian and Paul.