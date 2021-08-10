Belvoir Cricket Club is holding a memorial match in memory of its dear friend and local umpiring legend Vic Heppenstall next Friday (August 20). Vic died three years ago.

'Remembering "Mr Belvoir" II' will see a Belvoir CC XI take on a 'Chairman's XI' made up of local players and current/ex-professionals.

The memorial T20 match will be held at Belvoir Cricket Club, Knipton, with a 6pm start.

The late Vic Heppenstall. (50065734)

The first memorial match, held two years ago, attracted a good crowd of around 250 to 300.

The Chairman's XI, skippered by former professional Darren Bicknell, will feature local talent, both old and up and coming.

Belvoir CC chairman Andy Dann said: "The night is all about remembering the nicest man that I personally ever met. His whole family will be there so please come down and let's all remember 'Big Un' together…"

The bar will be open and the barbecue fired up, so pop along and watch a great night's cricket at what has to be one of the most picturesque grounds in the country.