Grantham Tennis Club’s Abbie Breakwell won an inaugrual wheelchair tennis tournament.

The 18 year old won the first ever British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) wheelchair tennis finals, with three resounding victories.

Abbie, off the back of achieving her career-high world ranking of 79 after impressive displays in both Birmingham and Zagreb.

Abbie Breakwell pictured with training hitters Joseph Newman Billington (right) and Mike Shaw (left). (48745769)

The competition, which took place on Sunday, pitted Abbie against three other players in a round-robin format. Abbie emerged victorious against each opponent, winning 24 games and only losing one across her three matches.

Representing Loughborough University Tennis, Abbie beat Debbie Reynolds, Claire Ryan and Gemma Hodgson in straight sets.

Abbie said: “It was great to be competing in the BUCS inaugural wheelchair tennis tournament and for it to be in Nottingham which is

where my tennis journey started.

“It was windy conditions, which made serving challenging at times, but I played well only dropping one game throughout the whole tournament to win gold. It was fantastic for BUCS finals to be inclusive having wheelchair tennis and none disabled tennis playing side by side.”

As well as her successes on the court, Abbie was shortlisted on the Shaw Trust Power100 list, which contains the UK’s most influential disabled people.

She continued: “The last couple of weeks have just been totally amazing. To be shortlisted on the Shaw Trust Power 100 list, to be back competing at this level and to play in both the inaugural tournaments, making history along the way has been incredible.

“Training hard during lockdown, and during winter in freezing, snowy conditions is reaping the rewards and

its a great feeling and incentive.”

Abbie is also in desperate need of funding in order to continue competing in Europe to help improve her world ranking further.

She added: “If any one could help support me it would be incredible and I would be immensely grateful.” To get in touch, email: Abbiebreakwell@yahoo.co.uk or call 07740587166.