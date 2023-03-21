Belvoir Point to Point Horse Races are taking place at Garthorpe this Sunday (March 26).

The first race is at 2pm and entry on the gate is £15 but it is cheaper to buy online at www.midlandspointing.com where tickets can be purchased for £13 (under-16s free).

Many local businesses are supporting the event and so the organisers are hoping for as big a crowd as possible.

Belvoir Point to Point, Garthorpe. Photo: Nico Morgan (63100763)

There will also be a family dog show and so canines in all shapes and sizes are welcome.

It is a fabulous event for horse racing enthusiasts and also a great day out for families in general.

Attractions include trade stands, food stands, children’s amusements and licensed bookmakers.

Garthorpe Racecourse (LE14 2RS) is situated on the B676 between Colsterworth and Melton.