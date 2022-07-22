Last Saturday saw the 10th anniversary of the Chris Jones Memorial Trophy, held at Stoke Rochford Golf Club.

In sweltering heat, 113 members and 63 guests played throughout the day, enjoying the tremendous course laid out by Gareth and his team.

A total of 500 sausage rolls and plenty of lovely cakes were cooked for all to enjoy at the halfway house, not to mention lots of liquid to keep everyone hydrated. Thanks go to all the ladies who helped in providing all the treats.

Chris Jones Memorial Trophy winner Rich Dexter with, from left, Chris's brother Will, mother Rachel and father Barry. (58071409)

Thanks also go to Chris, Lis and all their staff who did a tremendous job looking after everyone throughout the day; the evening meal was excellent.

Prize winners on the day: Chris Jones Memorial Trophy winner for 2022 – Rich Dexter with 42 points; best gross – Nick Watson 37 points, 2nd gross – Adam Footitt 36 points; 1st member – Jack Rawson 38 points (21 on back 9) 2nd member – Phil White 38 points (back 3), 3rd member – James Footitt 38 points (back 6), 4th member – Jack Gregory 38 points; 1st lady – Leven Li 39 points, 2nd lady – Jane White 38 points, 3rd lady – Karen Rawson 37 points, 4th lady – Pam Watson 36 points; 1st guest – Tom Price 39 points, 2nd guest – Rob Sheardown 38 points, 3rd guest – Rich Rawson 37 points, 4th guest – Malcolm Turner 36 points; nearest the pin on the 12th – Craig Mercer, straightest drive on the 10th – Andrew Queen

Chris Jones's mother Rachel said: "Barry, Will and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Stoke Rochford Golf Club for their continued support for this event, raising money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

"Still doing the final tallying of money raised and this will be announced shortly.

"Many thanks to everyone who donated raffle and auction prizes for the day and for everyone's support in raising money for this great charity."