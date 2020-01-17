Foston match won by Cullington
Published: 13:53, 17 January 2020
The latest Willows AC winter league fixture was fished last Sunday on Ash Lake, at the Willow Lakes complex, Foston.
Alan Bilton has been virtually unstoppable up to this point, winning the last three rounds at a canter in this keenly contested series.
But the draw bag can be cruel at this time of the year and if you are not pegged on a good number of fish, there is not much you can do.
Read moreAngling
More by this authorJohn Burgess