Lincolnshire Premier League

Bracebridge Heath 94 all out

Grantham 97-4

Grantham CC first XI bowler D'ahri Hughes-Francis (57915850)

Visitors Bracebridge Heath won the toss and elected to bat at a sunny and hot Gorse Lane on Saturday.

Grantham bowled Bracebridge all out for 94 in the 32nd over, with their top scorer Alex Willerton only reaching 17 runs.

Pick of the Grantham bowlers were Bilal Hussain with 3-11 and Muhammed Kaleem 3-14, whilst wicket keeper Joe Kendall enjoyed three catches.

Grantham CC first XI bowler Muhammad Kaleem (57915861)

In reply, Grantham's opening partnership of Joe Kendall (11) and Aqib Afzaal, who carried his bat for exactly a half century, including eight fours, collated 31 runs together.

Aqib Afzaal then partnered Usman Minhas (7) for a further 49 runs, before teaming up with Zain Abbas (4), Zia-Ur Rehman (0) and Harry J. Green (6no) as Grantham reached their target in the 25th over with 97 runs.

South Lincs & Border League

Premier Division

Boston 157 all out

Grantham 2nd 158-8

Home side Boston won the toss and elected to bat, with Grantham's second string bowling them all out for 157 in the 45th hour.

Best of the Grantham bowling attack were Jared Hackney (5-43) and Neel Stevenson (4-21).

Grantham chased down their target in the 44th over when they reached 158 runs.

Opening pair Martin Parmley (35) and skipper Stewart Mudie (49) combined well, notching five and seven fours respectively.

Rex Whitehurst was unbeaten on 28 whilst none of the other batsmen made double figures.

Division One

Boston 2nd 117 all out

Grantham 3rd 121-2

Visitors Boston won the toss and elected to bat, with Grantham bowling them all out in the 35th over.

Opener Liam Brooks (48) gave Boston a good start but from there it went downhill, with 10th man Lewis Skinner (10) the only other to reach double figures.

Pick of the Grantham bowlers was Harry Field with 3-8, backed up well by Graeme Davidge (3-27) and Toby Cullen (2-21).

In reply, Grantham openers Daniel Grimes and Davidge notched 18 and 27 respectively, whilst Mark Donellan (45no) and Thomas Parr (19no) saw their side to victory in the 25th over.

l Grantham CC Sunday XI also triumphed at home in their Grantham and Melton Cricket Association Division One fixture against Harlaxton.

Harlaxton won the toss and elected to bat, reaching 219-7 at the end of their allotted 40 overs.

In reply, Grantham chased down their target with the loss of just two wickets, reaching 220 in the 20th over.