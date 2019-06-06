Grantham CC fielded four teams on Saturday with the first team playing away against old rivals Sleaford.

Sleaford won the toss and decided to bat first on what turned out to be a very difficult wicket.

Grantham bowlers started well with Sam Boyns getting an early wicket before some steady batting from the Sleafordian top order.

Taylor Fell bowling for Grantham 2nd XI at Gorse Lane on Saturday. (11849931)

Joe Peck managed to break the partnership after which wickets fell at a steady pace. Sleaford ended on 219-8 from 50 overs.

All the bowlers were in the wickets, Joe Peck topping the list with 3-30, followed by James Dobson (2-71).

Grantham struggled against some very tight bowling. Losing two wickets in quick succession did not help matters before some stability was provided by Dan Freeman (69) and Jaden Fell (36).

After the loss of Fell's wicket, things turned worse as Grantham struggled to get ahead of the required run rate. A late cameo from captain Carl Wilson added 26 but Grantham eventually succumbed to accurate bowling for 186 runs all out, giving Sleaford a 33-run victory.

The second team played at home against Bourne who won the toss and chose to bat.

Bourne lost some early wickets but managed to bat at a stead five runs an over for the duration of their innings.

Wickets were shared amongst the bowlers with Jared Hackney taking 3-68 and Ghanshyam Boricha 2-26. Bourne ended on 223-8 in their 45 overs.

Grantham struggled but opener Martin Parmley was the rock of Grantham's innings, making a steadfast 52 before falling to Tom Bentley. Grantham were bowled out for 115 in 32 overs, losing by 108 runs.

The third team played away against Uffington CC.

Grantham lost the toss and were sent in to field first. Using seven bowlers, Grantham displayed some great fielding and restricted the opposition to 219-7 in their 45 overs.

Oliver Barry was the top bowler with 4-37 runs, with Sam Durham taking 2-44. Coming out to bat, Grantham's intent was obvious as the opening pair battered the opposition bowlers from the off.

Olly Barry scored an unbeaten 109 as Grantham chased down the required total in 29 overs for the loss of only two wickets – both run outs.

A special mention should be given to Ryan Wilson-Law who, after years of struggling at cricket, has suddenly found some magical form, scoring an unbeaten 45 runs, continuing on from his 49 runs the previous week.

The Development team played at home against Coddington and Winthorpe CC and were sent in to bat.

Seth Roberts top scored with 28 runs, Dave Langsford added 15 and Ashton Fell and Jacob Hutton scored 13 apiece as Grantham ended on 120-9 from 32 overs.

The opposition wasted no time chasing down the winning total in 22 overs for the loss of only two wickets. Ashton Fell took both those wickets for just 16 runs off his six overs.

On Sunday, the first team's game was rained off but the seconds played a reduced 30-over game at home against Barkby United first team.

Grantham won the toss and sent the opposition in to bat. Barkby had a solid start with the opening pair managing a 70-run partnership before in-form Ryan Wilson-Law broke the duo with a rare straight ball. Sam Boyns affected a brilliant run-out and Will Abbott took a brilliant catch, with Barkby ending on 180-5 in their allotted overs. Wilson-Law was the top bowler, taking 2-22 off his four overs.

Grantham had a convincing start before a couple of quick wickets wobbled the boat, landing them on 23-3. Captain Ben Kennedy-Short came in at four, batting like a man possessed and scored an unbeaten 69 runs. He was supported by number five Shaun Simes who added a quickfire 33. Alex Hackney also batted well, ending on 23no as Grantham won by five wickets in 26 overs.

The ladies played back to back T20s against Orton Park CC.

In the first game, Grantham scored 101-8 wickets in their 20 overs. Emily Batey scored a brilliant 37 from 29 balls, supported lower down the order by a tenacious 27 from Sophie Mihill.

The opposition openers chased down the required total in 10 overs without losing a wicket. Mihill was the best bowler, conceding only eight runs off her two overs.

The second match was rain-affected with Orton Park making 140-2. Laura Bayley was the only wicket-taker with 1-20 off two overs – her first wicket ever. Libby Naylor and Mihill both bowled really well.

Grantham were on 49-7 from 13 overs when rain delayed play. Lily Fitch top scored on 10no.

A revised total gave Orton Park the victory.