Swayfield Bowls Club hosts annual match
Swayfield Bowls Club were pleased to host the annual GDBA President versus Chairman's game for the Leeder Shield last Saturday.
President Jim Huckerby's team beat chairman Paul Jones team by 65 to 52 shots and a very enjoyable afternoon was enjoyed by all.
Playing for the president were Jim Huckerby, Julie and Alan Tuckey, Bob Selby, Hugh Mumby, Bill Flowers, Maureen Sharp, Adam Jones, Michael Lyon and Ian Richardson.
The chairman had Larry Turner, Barry Papworth, Kath and Jez Groome, Carol and Keith Streets, Mae Lester, Norman Davis and Neville Lomas with him.
