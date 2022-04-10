Last Saturday’s ‘A Night of Amateur Boxing’ was heralded a great success by all involved.

In a collaboration between Grantham Amateur Boxing Club and Touch Gloves Boxing Gym, the night’s 16 bouts were watched by at a packed out Meres leisure centre.

It was the first time the two clubs had joined forces to or ganise an event, and the first amateur boxing show in town since before the pandemic.

Touch Gloves' Riley Church (55930092)

Grantham ABC head coach Dean Fardell said: “It was a fantastic show. Absolutely heaving, it was packed. Thanks to the Grantham public for supporting us the way they did for the two clubs.”

Grantham ABC had four lads on the card on the night, although Dean said they could have had more. He said: “We had about four out. Nathan Wallace was out because he had a fractured eye socket and Shaun Fellows is out; a few really could have competed, but I was happy with what I took to the show.”

Grantham ABC began with young Jack Britten who was up against Ellis Swain (Riddings ABC) in a skills bout.

Dean said: “He did really well, better than his first skills bout, although there is still room for improvement.”

The club’s Alfie Brown was matched with Riley Price (Zion ABC) in his second skills bout of his burgeoning boxing career.

Dean said: “Alfie is doing well, both in the gym and in his skills bouts. A big improvement all round.”

In his second bout for Grantham ABC, Will Preston took on Jack Thacker and beat the A-Rock ABC man to remain unbeaten.

Dean said: “Will keeps getting better and better – and another win.”

Grantham ABC’s Leo Croft had his first fight on the night but was defeated by Bolsover BC’s Charlie Baldwin.

However, Dean said he had performed very well in his debut bout. He said: “He just needs to be a lot busier to win competitions.”

Touch Gloves Boxing Gym was represented in seven bouts and one skills bout.

Logan Miller’s skills bout was his first outing for the club. After a nervous first round, Logan found his feet in the second and third rounds, showcasing some lovely movement and strong countering shots.

Andy Price started his bout with some lovely boxing, keeping his opponent at range and beating him to the jab, but as the fight progressed he was struggling with pace and allowed his opponent back into it, ending up losing on points.

Gallery1

Kenny Cogan’s opponent started quickly and caught him off guard. Half way through the first round, Kenny started to find his range and kept his opponent at bay.

His opponent came out quickly again in the second round, taking away Kenny’s range and midway through the round the referee deemed the pressure too much.

Reece Frankish came out with a strong sharp jab and sharp backhand to claim the opening rounds.

His opponent struggled with his unorthodox and evasive style, with Reece claiming the first win of the night and Touch Gloves’ best boxer of the night. Reece is now 2 and 0 and will compete again on Friday evening in Rainworth.

Tommy Newcombe’s first appearance in two-and-a-half years saw him go out in the first round and box beautifully, causing his opponent all sorts of problems.

His opponent turned the bout into a dog fight in the second round and would not let Tommy catch breath with his strong aggressive style. The ref eventually called the bout in the third round in the blue corner’s favour.

Having only had debutant Luke Parker matched the evening before, his bout still did not disappoint.

Luke found his range nicely, keeping his opponent at bay with short burst intervals and exchanges on the inside which worked in his favour.

Luke looked the stronger opponent and the judges scored the bout with him in the winning corner.

Riley Church’s bout was a very hard earned split decision win for the red corner.

Right from the first bell to the last, both lads were exchanging blows but it was Riley’s backhand from the southpaw stance that landed the cleaner and earned the points.

Josh Frankish came out to conclude a brilliant evening.

He lost an evenly matched bout, with fantastic exchanges throughout the contest.

But it was his opponent who had the cleaner punches throughout and took the win.

Touch Gloves coaches Dave Miller and Scott Newcombe said that they were proud of all their boxers for all their hard work and effort.

They also said they would like to thank everybody who attended and helped behinds the scenes: “A massive thank you as this couldn’t have been done with out you.”

Grantham ABC’s Dean Fardell also had high praise for the appreciative spectators at the show. He added: “It was a really, really good crowd; people came from all over.

“Even the officials com-mented on what a good show it was. It’s an ideal venue, The Meres, for sporting stuff.”