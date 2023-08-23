Several members of Grantham Tennis Club played their way to Wimbledon in the national finals.

Players started by competing locally at Grantham Tennis Club with the winners progressing through to the county and regional finals and then onto the national event at Wimbledon.

The club had Elijah Killen-Smith playing in the 14 and under boys' event, Ella Coleman in the women’s wheelchair and lastly Nikki Rae and Jamie Wallace playing in the men's doubles.

Elijah Killen-Smith.

Upon arrival, participants were gifted a Wimbledon duffle bag full of swag. Participants were held to the same standard as any professional playing at Wimbledon and players had to wear all white and demonstrate great sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Killen-Smith commented: "The courts were amazing to play on, even if they were a little worn down at the back, but that didn't really make a difference.

"When it was sunny it was incredible. However, because it rained, on the third day everyone had to go to play in the indoor facility. This was also amazing as the wooded domed roof looked great.

"We also got to go on a tour round the grounds, as well as seeing behind the scenes stuff like the interview room and broadcasting centre.

"It was an amazing experience as all of my tennis mates were there to enjoy it with me. We had a great time together in the Wimbledon grounds and outside it."

Friends and family accompanied the players who played different events in week one with winners from those matches continuing in the tournament.

Nikki Rae and Jamie Wallace.

Coleman commented: "Getting the chance to play at Wimbledon was an incredible experience, it was fantastic to see that disability tennis was being involved, not only from wheelchair tennis but also with LD and visually impaired players as well.

"Playing on grass in a wheelchair was a completely new experience for me, and was definitely very challenging, and a lot harder work than playing on hard courts as our chairs roll in a completely different way, as well as the balls bouncing differently.

"While I have been lucky enough to go during the championship it was a very different experience going as a player and when it isn't as busy.

"We had access to the same restaurant and changing rooms as the players during the championship, which was very cool, and the food was incredible.

"We were also offered tours around the grounds and into the museum, so we were able to see both Court One and Centre Court, and the work that's currently going on around the grounds. It was a once in a lifetime experience that I'm not going to forget."

Ella Coleman.

Playing at Wimbledon is a dream that many tennis players aspire to and the participation of the Grantham members exemplified the calibre of talent within the club.

Rae said: "I was able to reach the Road to Wimbledon junior finals in my youth, now 15 years later I was able relive this experience with fresh eyes.

"It was just as sensational this time around. This will be an experience I'll never forget."

Wallace added: "Wimbledon was everything I thought it would be.

"The sun shone. The grass courts were magnificent. Everyone was wearing the obligatory white clothing and we were treated brilliantly.

"We had all the facilities open to us. It is simply the centre of tennis and such an honour to be a part of it."

For more information about the club, call 01476 591391.