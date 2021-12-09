Lincolnshire Bombers Academy are delighted to announce that Sam Gair, 16, and Rory Humphries, 15, have been selected for the U19 and U16 national teams following trials in Bristol.

This builds on the success of the Academy in recent years with a previous number of players making the GB squad, most notably Elliot Harvey who is still the last player to score a touchdown for GB U19 team in a competitive match.

Sam is a defensive lineman and was captain of the U16 team before moving to the U19s at the end of last season, while Rory is a defensive back for the U16s.

Sam Gair

Head coach Alan Chambers said the whole club is very proud of the players on this great achievement although he said he was not surprised at all.

Rory Humphries

Alan said: "Both players are very competitive and skilful, but also leaders on and off the pitch, who carried a very inexperienced U16s to team to success last year. So it was no surprise that they achieved GB selection at such an early age in respective age groups.

"I am extremely proud of the Bombers Academy’s reputation for developing young players in a safe and fun environment with a strong team first ethos."

+ Lincolnshire Bombers Academy restart training on January 9 at Greetwell Field (opposite Lincoln Hospital), Greetwell Road, Lincoln LN2 5QY and then every Sunday between 9.30am and noon. New players are welcome at anytime and do not need any kit to go down and have a go. Prospective players can find more information on the Bombers webpage lincolnshirebombers.co.uk/youth-academy.html and on all the main social media sites.