It is suddenly autumn and fallen leaves are littering the surface of local lakes.

This has not stopped Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster getting out on the bank regularly over the past few weeks, enjoying using a new range of rods he has developed for the Thomas Turner Antique Fishing Tackle Company.

It might at first seem strange launching new rods for a family-run business that specialises in selling old, often well-used and valuable fishing tackle. However, there is a sound reason for the shift in thinking.

(59870551)

Dave used to work for the iconic Hardy brand before he moved from Alnwick and bought a house in Grantham. The top end Hardy Marksman rods he designed were big sellers, but when American owned Pure Fishing purchased the company, they decided to make Hardy game fishing only.

That meant production of coarse fishing rods ceased in favour of trout and salmon models. Many thought this strange because there was still a healthy market for the unique, distinctive green rods. In fact, Marksmans are still so hugely sought after, they are currently changing hands for more money than they originally retailed for.

Because Thomas Turner Fishing Antiques could not get enough of these special rods, they asked Dave to design a new range, still retaining quality traditional looks, but with a twist in that they would be made using modern high-tech components.

The Marksman name can not be used, so the new float, quivertip and Avon rods are simply called Thomas Turner Classic+.

They all look the part with their plush green finish, which has been tipped with gold thread on the whippings, along with top grade cork handles. But lurking beneath these 'olde worlde' looks is the latest nano-carbon technology, from which the blanks are made, making them all super lightweight but very robust.

Dave has so far been concentrating on the Match Lake at Ancaster's Woodland Waters with the new 13ft and 14ft float rods, catching some jumbo-sized and very lively hybrids, along with a bonus tench.

They have performed superbly and went on sale last week on the Thomas Turner website, where you can also see a new regular blog from Dave.