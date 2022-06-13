Local fisheries were heaving with anglers over the long Jubilee bank holiday weekend, but Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster managed to find a reasonably quiet spot on Poplar Lake, part of the Willow caravan complex at Foston.

A lot of work has been carried out around several of the lakes on this well-known site recently, which had become heavily overgrown in some areas.

More swims have been opened up and others made easier to fish. A much larger overspill car park has been created at the bottom of the access track as well.

Dave Coster and his bulging keep net full of skimmers from Poplar Lake, Foston. (57113199)

Poplar is a very shallow lake, where Dave enjoyed good sport a few years ago. There were still signs of the extensive work that had been going on, with quite a few logs waiting to be removed.

The newly cleared swims were better than before, plus there were more of them from which to choose.

This water is packed with skimmers and their average size seems to have increased, with many requiring a landing net to safely lift out. Feeding micro pellets and switching between maggots, casters or soft 4mm pellets on the hook, brought almost a bite every cast.

The skimmers, which is an angling term for young bream, were mostly in the 6oz to 12oz bracket, but Dave had several bonus ones well over the pound mark.

The only thing that stopped them feeding were the numerous carp that kept gate-crashing the proceedings, with several disturbing Dave’s peg and one close to double-figures being put straight back.

Excluding carp, the end result was a 40lb-plus haul of mainly skimmers, with a few roach, rudd, hybrids and perch added into the mix.

The day ticket machines have been removed at the entrance of the fishery, so it is simply a case of picking your peg for the day and someone will come round to collect your money. It costs £6, or £5 concessionary, which is good value.

You can also get a loyalty card, which after seven visits gives you a free day on this interesting venue, which offers three day ticket and three match lakes, along with another fished-packed water exclusively for residents' use.