Woodland Waters at Ancaster has been very busy over the past few weeks, particularly with holiday makers, but that has not deterred the big stocks of fish from feeding.

Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster has enjoyed great sport on both larger lakes.

Dave said the best tactic for a busy day’s fishing on the Specimen Lake has been to fish pole tackle quite close in, looking for around eight to 10 feet of water, working down the inside shelf. Lots of silver fish are hugging these shaded areas.

Dave Coster shows off his haul of fish from the Woodland Waters Match Lake. (59256072)

There are currently hoards of small perch and it can be difficult to get through them with maggots and casters. They will often grab these while pushing them out with pole tackle, before the rig gets to the intended spot.

When this keeps happening, a switch to hemp, tares or wheat tends to find the better quality rudd, hybrids and roach, because small predators do not go for these inert baits. Skimmers also respond to seed baits too, but much prefer pellets or sweetcorn as hook baits. Thirty-pound plus catches are easily possible, with bonus fish to around the one-pound mark turning up as sessions progress.

It is a slightly different story on the Match Lake, with quality skimmers making up even bigger hauls. The pole will work here too, but recently Dave has been doing better by starting with a pellet feeder, not too far out.

Banded 4mm or 6mm hard pellets avoid the numerous perch and quickly start producing lots of bites, which can last all day. A light-actioned 10ft to 11ft quivertip rod is perfect for this, to avoid pulling the hook, with soft mouthed skimmer bream around the one-pound mark.

The only problem with a pellet feeder is, after a time, carp often muscle in and disperse the silver fish, so a good trick Dave has discovered is to keep feeding up a spare swim closer in with a catapult and small pellets.

Dropping short over this line later in the day with waggler tackle normally brings another great response from better quality fish, including bonus big roach and hybrids. Once again, using hard banded pellets on the hook has proved more effective than maggots or casters, which have been regularly attacked by small fish.