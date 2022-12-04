Simon’s Pond, on the old airfield at Fulbeck, has recently been extended by Grantham Angling Association, which is bound to make this venue even more interesting.

The original lake held a good head of normal lake species like roach, rudd, bream and carp, but was also populated with chub and barbel, fish that are more commonly found in rivers.

The chub have provided great sport over recent years, with plenty turning up in the 1lb to 3lb category.

Dave Coster and chub caught from Simon’s Pond on the old airfield at Fulbeck. (60941197)

Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster has enjoyed several good catches of these hard fighting fish, finding a good way to locate them is by fishing across to the quieter far bank. He uses a waggler float to do this, casting it as tight to the far side as possible, loose feeding casters with a catapult.

It has proved to be a productive method, but reasonably strong line is needed. A minimum of 3lb breaking strain for hook lengths, or even as much as 4lb in some areas where there are lots of sunken lily stalks at this time of the year.

Chub, in particular, are masters at leaving your tackle tangled in snags like this, especially if your gear is not man enough to steer them clear.

The barbel that were stocked in this small lake are a lot more elusive, but Dave has met several club anglers who have caught the odd one to around the 4lb mark.

It seems the best way of achieving this is to fish pole tackle down the nearside margins with baits like casters, maggots or pellets, although carp are likely to intercept the latter.

The water shelves down to a good depth close in and barbel seem to like patrolling this area, along with the chub that can also turn up.

The new extension to the fishery is not open yet, giving time for the recently formed banks to grass over. Access is for members only and requires a key to get through the barrier at the entrance to the airfield.

For more details, check out the Grantham AA website. You can also join the club at the Great Gonerby post office, but will need to take along a passport-sized photograph with you.