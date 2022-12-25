Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster recommends venturing further afield for fish – even in the depths of winter.

Travelling east of Grantham, Dave has found there are are lots of interesting drains to explore, especially in the Boston area.

Dave said: "Many anglers tend to think of these waterways as summer venues, but hardcore enthusiasts often stay with them right through the winter."

Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster is pictured fishing the Maude Foster Drain by the railway bridge just outside Boston, a likely winter fish holding feature. (61405153)

He said that part of the key to success is locating where the fish have shoaled up, considering that many of these land drainage systems feature pumping stations that lower the water levels by several feet through the colder and wetter months.

Dave has found that places where good sport was almost guaranteed during the summer can be devoid of fish now – but it is not often difficult to find where the shoals have moved to.

Dave said: "Deeper and narrower sections of the fens, especially those with high flood banks, are obvious places for species like roach, perch and bream to move into.

"The water is usually slightly warmer in these less exposed spots, while the high banks and any other features help to make prey fish feel safe from predators.

"Built-up areas and busy roads running parallel to drains are also normally key fish holding hotspots, because winged predators like cormorants are less inclined to go near them."

However, some places that Dave explored back in the summer – like the Maude Foster, Sibsey Trader and Hobhole drains around Boston – are still excellent bets for good winter fishing.

But, he said, whereas baits like sweetcorn, pellets and maggots might have scored heavily several months back, a finer approach with smaller pinkies or squatts is normally required to achieve plenty of bites in the winter. He added that punched bread and worms are other good choices for stirring lethargic cold-water fish into feeding.

Dave said: "Very often the best way to enjoy busy winter sessions on the drains is to start with small baits to gain some interest, then to switch to bigger ones to pull some better quality fish later on.

"A reserve worm feed line is always a good idea, because perch will be active, especially if the water is on the clear side.

"Worm also has an outside chance of catching other bonus fish; even tench have been known to feed in fenland waters during the winter months, particularly on milder days."

Boston Angling Association bailiffs issue day or season tickets on the bank.