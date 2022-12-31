Sudbrook Moor’s Stuart Minter had it all wrapped up for Christmas, equipped with his selected seven iron, his wedge and the obligatory putter, competing in the Seniors’ Three Club Stableford, to contest the Christmas Trophy.

The seven iron was impressive from the tees on the par fours, landing on the fairway with almost predictable accuracy, according to his playing partner Joe Green.

Stuart’s wedge was perfect for the par threes and would have been his answer for the bunker shots, but he did not end up in any.

Senior Stuart Minter (right), winner of Sudbrook Moor's annual Three Club Christmas Trophy is congratulated by last year's victor Joe Green. (61556926)

The impressive scorecard total was 41 points, with scores on every hole, and consistent scoring of 21 out and 20 homeward.

Paul McCarthy won the prize for the best front nine score of 23, and Bob Watson the best back nine of 20.

Joe Green as the title holder of 2021 was invited to present the trophy to Stuart Minter.

Over coffee and mince pies, a generous spirit prevailed amongst the section and the senior captain’s raffle raised vital funds for Steve Squires’ nominated charity, The British Heart Foundation, with a grand total yet to be announced.