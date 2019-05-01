There was sheer joy for 50-year-old Sudbrook Moor Slee Putter Trophy winner Dave Sharples who continued his very impressive progress, making another entry into the club’s history book of winners with a convincing descending handicap.

In familiar style, Dave clinched the title on April Medal day, with a stunning score of seven under CSS, with a front nine score of two over gross.

The winning scorecard featured 11 gross pars and a birdie, and Dave illustrated his calm and quiet confidence with a recovery from a double bogey on the ninth hole.

Dave Sharples and the Slee Putter Trophy. (9465895)

Dave’s handicap plummeted from 16 to 14 and he also made his mark on the Best Gross score listings of third place.

After three years working his socks off to reduce his handicap from an initial 24, Dave first made his mark in last July’s Gents’ Championship, playing off 17, when he won the 36-hole Millennium Trophy.

These titles are a true reward for his commitment to practice and competition.

Others within the April Medal prize structure were Andy Stones, Paul McCarthy, Simon Green, Jon Machin, Andrew Dolby, Lee Mackinder, Colin Henfrey and Amanda Roberts.

The twos pot was shared by Lee Mackinder, Stephen Silcock and Barry Pogson.