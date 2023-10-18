A trio of Grantham Archers took part in the annual Lincolnshire County Imperial Clout Championship shoot.

The venue was Boston Rugby Club and it hosted entries from all over Lincolnshire, as well as archers from further afield including Derbyshire and Warwickshire.

The weather was excellent for clout shooting, as this is a long distance event where arrows can easily be blown off course in flight but winds were light and the temperatures warm.

Clout archery involves shooting six arrows at a time at a flag set just above the ground.

Depending on age and gender, the distances vary but in this competition the Grantham archers were aiming at 180-yards.

The scoring rings on the ground around the flag are a maximum of 24 feet in diameter, but the highest scoring inner ring (or clout) is only three across.

Considering the arrows have travelled around one-and-three-quarters the length of a football pitch, hitting the clout is quite an achievement.

The shoot lasted longer than expected and the last couple of ends turned into a race against the fading daylight.

Fortunately the competition concluded before bad light stopped play and the Grantham archers came away with the following results.

Vince Evans won the Lincolnshire Gents compound trophy with 45 hits, four clouts and a score of 89.

Simon Lindley claimed silver in the Lincolnshire Gents barebow, with 31 hits, no clouts and a score of 70, closely followed by Adrian Burnige with 28 hits, four clouts, 68 points and a bronze medal.

Back at club's Walton Academy base, they are also just starting this season's postal winter competitions where scores are shot at the home range and sent off to be graded against other archery clubs from around the country.

Grantham Archers have entered two teams in a national recurve league, and individuals have also signed up for a northern league run by Rochdale Archery Club.

As well as this, new archers are just finishing their beginner's courses at Grantham so it is a busy time for the club despite the end of the outdoor season.

Anyone interested in starting or returning to archery are more than welcome.

Grantham Archers cater for those who shoot for fun and relaxation as well as those who prefer competitive shooting. Contact granthamarchers@gmail.com for more information.