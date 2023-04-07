Grantham Archers have enjoyed a successful few weeks at the end of the indoor season.

Last Sunday they took on Newark Castle Archers in the bi-annual Chairman's Challenge competition.

This is shot in memory of Michael Dutton who was originally a member of Grantham Archers and then helped set up Newark Castle Archers when he moved there.

The Grantham Archers team who won the Chairman's Challenge are from left, back – Roger Fowler (treasurer), Simon Hartley, Vince

This year's indoor leg of the event was held at Magnus Sports Centre in Newark and consisted of a Worcester round which had a maximum score of 300 points.

Individual wins for Grantham Archers went to Charlotte Lindley (junior barebow, 92 points), Jake Carrington (junior recurve, 218 points), Vince Evans (men's compound, 298 points) and Adrian Burnige (men's recurve, 260 points).

In addition to this, Grantham Archers won the overall trophy by a very close margin of average scores, 196 to 192.

On the same weekend at RAF Cranwell, Grantham Archer Flick Hamnett-Day won back-to-back victories in the RAF Indoor Championships.

Both rounds were Portsmouths with maximum possible scores of 600.

Flick won the Civil Service Association Visitors ladies' recurve on the Saturday with 516 points, and the Non-serving RAF ladies' recurve on the Sunday with 493 points.

Anyone who is interested in finding out about taking up archery can contact Grantham Archers at granthamarchers@gmail.com There are also details about the annual Start Archery Have a Go session on May 7 on the Grantham Archers Facebook page.