Grantham Archer’s Jake Carrington represented Lincolnshire at the annual Sydney Bond Junior Inter-County Championships on Sunday.

Jake initially attended an archery ‘Have a Go’ session at Walton Academy and has been shooting with Grantham Archers since 2021.

In that time he has achieved a number of awards and entered various competitions.

His particular ambition for this outdoor season was to shoot at County level. To achieve this, he has not only been regularly shooting at Grantham with coach Steven Eales but also attending various coaching sessions around Lincolnshire, and with Barry Molsom, a senior Archery GB coach.

The hard work has paid off. Back in June, Jake shot a score of 472 in a Bristol 1 round (80yd, 60yd and 50yd), but at the Sydney Bond he gained a personal best with a remarkable 231 points increase to 703. This included hitting the gold 16 times.

The Sydney Bond competition is held between the East Midlands Archery Society counties of Leicestershire and Rutland, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.

Jake was shooting in the recurve team competition, helping Lincolnshire place third behind Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire.

His sights now turn to the indoor season and in particular the National Indoor Junior Championships which are held in early December.

Grantham Archers run beginners courses at Walton Academy throughout the year, and its membership includes people who shoot for fun and relaxation as well as those more interested in competitions. More information is available at granthamarchers@gmail.com