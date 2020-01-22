After long discussions, Harrowby United are pleased to announce that Kevin Newman will be joining Harrowby United and will take on the role of joint chairman alongside current chairman Michael Atter.

Mr Atter commented: " We are an ambitious club, and with big ambitions comes an ever increasing workload for all involved.

"Kev brings a vast amount of experience and with his drive and enthusiasm it will definitely help me and the club achieve our goals."

Harrowby United (27337385)

Mr Newman will begin in his role with immediate effect.

He said: "I am delighted to join Harrowby United and work with Mick and the rest of his team.

"The club is ambitious and I look forward to being part of its success, on and off the pitch".

Read more Football