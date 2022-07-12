Home   Sport   Article

Harrowby United take on Bourne Town in charity cup tonight

By John Burgess
Published: 10:57, 12 July 2022
 | Updated: 11:02, 12 July 2022

The second semi-final of the South Kesteven Charity Cup sees current holders Harrowby United take on Bourne Town at Dickens Road tonight (Tuesday).

The winner of the fixture will take on Grantham Town in the final of the competition on Saturday (July 16).

The Gingerbreads defeated Blackstones 4-2 on penalties in the first semi-final on Saturday after the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Current South Kesteven Charity Cup holders Harrowby United. (57726688)
Kick-off tonight is 7.45pm and admission is £4 adults, £3 concessions, children under-16 free.

Harrowby United have already played two pre-season games, defeating Boston Town 3-2 away but suffering a 4-1 loss at Skegness Town on Saturday.

