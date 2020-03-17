United Counties League Division One

Bourne Town 2

Harrowby United 0

Harrowby United (31782348)

The Arrows made the short trip to Bourne looking to keep up their good form and to keep tabs on the top four in the league.

Showler and Thorpe were missing whilst the influential Hayles failed a late fitness test. In came player-manager Jamie McGee and Chanju.

In front of a bumper crowd of 150-plus, Harrowby put in a disappointing and lacklustre performance and Bourne fully deserved the win with their workrate and sheer determination to get a result.

Harrowby did have chances in the first half. A Stubbs header was hooked off the line and Price missed a gilt-edged chance from another header. Sylla was also brought down in the box only for the referee to reverse his decision of a penalty after consulting his linesman.

Just as it looked as though both teams were going in level, Warman took his eye off the ball to gift the dangerous Fenton a chance, and he finished well for Bourne's only chance of the half.

A reaction was needed in the second half but it never really materialised. Misplaced passing and a lack of energy contributed to Harrowby not having a shot on target when chasing the game.

Even when Bourne went down to 10 men, when Fenton was harshly shown a second yellow, they still did not have an answer to Bourne's determination and in stoppage time Dementieu smacked one in the top corner to give Bourne a deserved win against a disappointing Harrowby.

Manager McGhee was visibly disappointed with his players, especially the lack of fight from a lot of his team and a big shake-up will be needed next week when Holwell Sports are the visitors in a tough-looking home fixture.

