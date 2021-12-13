United Counties League Division One

Kirby Muxloe 3

Harrowby United 2

Harrowby United headed to Leicestershire knowing they would be up against it with a depleted squad, with top scorer Danny Durkin and midfield duo Harrison Dee and Kemal Yeniberitz missing.

Harrowby did make a dream start after one minute when Jack Gurney's slide rule pass found Jack McGovern who finished well to give the Arrows the lead.

Kirby then started to dictate the play with Harrowby struggling to get hold of the ball.

Midway through the half, a needless corner kick was not cleared and Kirby's forward headed home to level.

Arrows keeper Phil McGann made two or three great saves to keep Harrowby in it.

Just before half time, McGovern had a great chance to put Harrowby back ahead but just failed to connect after the ball was crossed in.

Into the second half and Harrowby had a good 15 minutes in which they got hold of the ball better and had a lot more control.

But as the half wore on, Kirby started to turn the screw and if it wasn't for wasteful finishing and great goalkeeping again, they would have taken the lead.

However, the home side did go in front when a route one ball caught the Arrows defence square.

With time running out, Harrowby started having a go and putting Kirby under a little pressure.

But they were caught pushing for the equaliser when Kirby broke, and with keeper McGann stranded he was lobbed to virtually seal the game.

From the kick-off, Harrowby were awarded a free kick 25 yards out and McGovern expertly placed it into the top corner to give Harrowby faint hope.

The game finished 3-2 to Kirby which was deserved while Harrowby's lack of squad depth, with players missing, really showed today.

Harrowby are away again this Saturday when they visit Barrow.