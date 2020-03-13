United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 0

Burton Park 0

Harrowby United v Burton Park action. Photo: Toby Roberts (31324801)

Burton Park were the visitors to Dickens Road on Tuesday night.

The visitors have been on a good run of late so a close match was expected, and so it transpired.

Changes to the Harrowby team saw young Jaden Fell make his full debut, replacing Kwesi, whilst Rigby came in for the benched Kolapo.

With a cagey opening and chances at a premium, it looked like Burton had come to nullify Harrowby and take a point away.

Sylla was Harrowby's main threat, giving his full back a torrid time in the first half.

A couple of chances from set plays and corners were where Harrowby looked dangerous. Hayles smacked the crossbar from a great Rigby delivery and Fell's goalbound effort was stopped by his own player, Price, as it was going in.

Burton always looked dangerous on the counter and after a period of Arrows dominance, they hit the bar from a good header.

The half finished goalless with Harrowby shading it.

Harrowby came out looking for the win after the break and were by far the better side, without creating to many clear cut chances.

Another Hayles header was cleared off the line as Harrowby pressed. Rigby and Price linked up but again the end result did not bear fruit.

Lovelace was a virtual spectator as Harrowby went for the win but, as much as they pressed, it was not to be on a night when it felt like two points dropped.

Credit must go to Burton who came for a point and got it, and they celebrated liked they had won.

Arrows manager Jamie McGhee commented he was disappointed at dropping the two points.

He said: "We were by far the better team. I'm happy with the back four after a clean sheet, and special praise to 17-year-old Jaden Fell who made his full league debut and excelled on the middle of the park to earn man of the match."

Harrowby United face a tough local derby on Saturday at Bourne Town who are fighting for points to avoid the drop.

Read more Football