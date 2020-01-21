United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 4

Raunds Town 2

Harrowby United's Mustafa John pictured at pace. Photo: Toby Roberts (27258207)

Harrowby welcomed Raunds to Dickens Road on a sunny afternoon, but with the pitch heavy it was never going to be easy.

Three new signings made the match day squad – Tom Rigby started at full back, Kadeem Price partnered Cousins up front and Dan Moulds started on the bench.

Harrowby started strongly, Showler causing trouble down the left with his pace and putting over some telling crosses.

The Arrows were now in total control of the game and playing some neat football on a tricky pitch.

They took the lead when Panda Hayles headed home powerfully from a well-worked free kick.

Harrowby were now attacking at will and they went two up after another run from Showler. His cross was expertly volleyed home by Cousins for his first goal for the club.

A third goal soon followed when a blind back-pass sent Cousins away and he squared for the impressive Price to tap home a debut goal.

With five minutes of the half remaining, Raunds pulled a goal back after a ball in the box was not cleared and Fouger poked home.

Harrowby would have been disappointed at giving Raunds a lifeline after having dominated the half.

A change at half time saw Moulds replace unwell Harrowby skipper Billy Stubbs.

The game turned on its head when Harrowby stopped moving the ball around and allowed Raunds a foothold in the game.

With Yinka struggling with an injury in the Arrows goal, Raunds made it 3-2 with a header and they should have been level minutes later but a free header hit the post.

A couple of changes for Harrowby freshened things up and, after a ropey 20 minutes, started dominating again.

Cousins wrapped the game up from the penalty spot after he was brought down after some great footwork.

A good win for Harrowby kept them in the hunt for the top four.

New Arrows signing Tom Rigby. Photo: Toby Roberts (27258214)

Debutant Rigby was named man of the match with a polished performance at full back.

Harrowby United manager Jamie McGhee commented that he was pleased with the win. He said: "We should have won more comfortable but for a bad 20 minutes, but very pleased with all the new signings."

