United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 5

Asfordby 0

Jack Gurney, Charlie Hart and John Smith celebrate Harrowby United's second goal with scorer Harrison Dee. Photo: Toby Roberts

League newcomers Asfordby were the visitors to the JRL Stadium on Saturday with Harrowby United looking to put the last two disappointing results behind them.

Luke Peberdy was missing, Harrison Dee returning to replace him, and Kyke Reek started in front of Ewan Armstrong who dropped to the bench. Harry Allcock made a welcome return to the bench after a spell out injured.

In front of another 100-plus gate, Harrowby were looking for a quick start which has not happened in recent games and they duly obliged, going on the attack from the kick-off.

Jack Gurney’s first effort was saved but he lashed the rebound in for a dream start.

Just minutes later, the Arrows went two up. With more panic in the Asfordby defence, Dee was on hand to drive home for his first goal of the season.

After such a great start, the Arrows then went into their shell and allowed Asfordby a couple of good chances to get back into the game, but bad finishing let the visitors down.

Harrowby then again started asking questions of the Asfordby back line and when skipper Gurney found himself in space he finished well to give harrowby a three-goal lead going into half time.

With the sun beating down, this seemed to deflate the visitors and the second half was one way traffic with Smith and Harris causing lots of problems on both wings.

The move of the match ended with another Smith cross for top scorer Kane Hutchinson-Wilkes to smash home for the Arrows’ fourth goal.

With Harrowby now in cruise control, Armstrong, Taylor Gray and the returning Allcock all entered the game, and the latter finished off the scoring to make it a morale-boosting result for the Arrows as they look to climb the table.

Harrowby welcome Yaxley on Tuesday for a league cup tie and then visit Southwell on Saturday for their next league match