United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 0

St Andrews 0

(42512150)

Harrowby United welcomed St Andrews on another damp and cold afternoon at Dickens Road on Saturday.

The Arrows had players missing through various reasons. Liam Smith made his first start of the season to partner Sam Thorpe up front, who was only making his second start as well.

On a heavy pitch, both teams found it difficult to produce any flowing football and both defences were rarely troubled in the first half.

Harrowby did begin to make inroads on the Andrews goal, with Jack Gurney starting to make some great runs. But with no end product, the first half ended goalless.

An Arrows change at half time saw Mustapha John replacing Daniel Abayomi.

Harrowby improved in the second half and dominated from start to finish, with keeper Phil McGann a virtual spectator in the Arrows goal.

Harrowby started creating good chances with substitutes John and Gareth Lee both missing good chances to put the home side ahead.

St Andrews' defence were now working overtime to keep the Arrows at bay and their keeper made two great saves to keep out Kemal Yeniberitz and Gurney again.

As much as Harrowby tried, the goal just would not happen and St Andrews held out for the point.

It was a disappointing first half but a great improvement in the second should have merited all three points.