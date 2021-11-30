United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 2

Hucknall Town 4

Harrowby United action (53410207)

By Mark Fardell

Harrowby welcomed Hucknall on a bitterly cold afternoon, looking to get their season back up and running after a couple of disappointing results.

Jack Gurney came back into the starting line-up with Gibbons dropping to the bench, whilst Steve Johnson made his first start of the season up front.

After quiet start to the game with both sides starting to feel each other out, Hucknall took the lead when a flick-on at the near post was smashed home by ex-Grantham player Craig Westcarr.

Harrowby huffed and puffed and created some half chances, with Danny Durkin looking dangerous on the right.

Harrowby's Achilles heel came back to haunt them again when five minutes before half time Hucknall went two up.

Far too often Harrowby are conceding just before half time, giving themselves a mountain to climb in the second half.

After the break and with the wind behind them, Harrowby knew they were still in the game, but a smart break from Hucknall saw them grab their third.

One might have thought that would be game over but just a minute later Johnson chipped the keeper to give Harrowby hope.

Now the onslaught arrived, with Harrowby peppering the Hucknall goal, but strong defending kept Hucknall secure.

With five minutes to go, Harrowby got there second. A good run by Theo Barretto ended with skipper Alex Hayles scoring at the far post to give the home side hope of rescuing a point.

Harrowby were given a free kick which Gurney whipped it in. After a massive scramble, it look as though Barretto was hauled down but the referee waved away the appeals from the resulting melée.

And then, with every Harrowby player up, Westcarr broke and placed it into an empty net to give Hucknall the points.

Harrowby played well in the game and probably deserved at least a point but they need to stop conceding goals at bad times in the game.

Harrowby are at home again on Saturday when Gedling Miners Welfare are the visitors. Kick-off is 3pm.