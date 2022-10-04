United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 3

Barrow Town 2

(42512150)

After last Tuesday night's confidence boosting draw at undefeated Radford, Harrowby United welcomed another in-form team, to the JRL Stadium, in Barrow Town who were unbeaten in five games.

Player/manager Jamie McGhee had a near fully fit squad to pick from, with Ollivant and McGovern returning to the club and keeper McGann returning from injury. Taylor, only fit enough for the bench, was replaced by Alphonse.

The match started with Harrowby looking like the in-form team, taking the game straight to Barrow and it was not long before they took the lead with a fine goal. Armstrong played the ball to Marfo who layed it on to the on-rushing John who placed it into the corner of the net past the Barrow keeper.

By this time it was all Harrowby and the second goal was not long in coming. Smith, who was a constant thorn to Barrow all afternoon, was fouled just outside the area and skipper King calmly put the free kick into the bottom corner to put Harrowby in total control.

With the Arrows defence and keeper McGann rarely tested, it was a shock when Barrow halved the deficit from a long ball, with McGann was caught in no-man's land, and crossed in for a headed open goal.

This saw the Arrows back on the front foot and when the impressive Smith was brought down by the keeper. King coolly gave Harrowby a deserved two goal lead going into the break.

The second half started with Harrowby knowing Barrow would be much improved.

Three early enforced substitutes did not help Harrowby, whilst Barrow had control of the game without really troubling McGann in the Arrows goal.

But the visitors closed the gap to one goal following a good finish from Slinn.

Ollivant was introduced to give Harrowby more attacking threat and his runs had the Barrow defence back pedalling. McGovern also made his return for two goal skipper King.

Harrowby did see the rest of the half out with a workman-like second half for a much needed three points in a game which should have been a lot more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

Two good performances in a week in which having good players coming off the bench made a big difference.

There is no fixture for Harrowby this Saturday, their next game being away at Southwell next Wednesday (October 12).