United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 3

Barrow Town 1

Harrowby United player-manager Jamie McGhee races away from two Barrow Town players on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (52779056)

Barrow Town were the visitors to Harrowby United's Dickens Road in their first meeting.

A depleted Harrowby were missing their influential forward pairing of Danny Durkin and Jack McGovern, plus Hill and Dan Moulds from the back line.

Arrows manager Jamie McGhee partnered Gareth Lee up front, with skipper Alex Hayles deputising at the back.

These changes showed in Harrowby's first half showing and they were clearly not at the races, with a lack of energy all over the pitch.

Both sides were clearly cancelling each other out, with not many chances to trouble either goalkeeper.

McGhee probably had Harrowby's best chance, coming inside well but hitting the side netting.

On a rare Barrow attack, they took the lead when a tackle from Hayles on the edge of the box was seized upon by the Barrow centre forward and he finished well past Phil McGann.

A half time change saw Harrison Dee replacing Makhale Mahlatsi which seemed to give Harrowby the boost they needed, and that released Jack Gurney more to have a better influence on the game.

Harrowby really started to press Barrow and their back line were now being put under more and more pressure.

Theo Barretto replaced Kemal Yeniberitz to give Harrowby even more pace on the wings.

From a corner, Barretto hit the bar and Barrow's keeper somehow saved the follow-up. Barretto was then put through by McGhee with only the keeper to beat, but he saved well.

It was all Harrowby now but Barrow did have a chance on the counter, but somehow from a cross an open goal was missed; an offside flag spared the forwards' blushes.

Harrowby went straight on the attack again and from a surging Gurney run he let fly from 25 yards to nestle the ball into the top of the net, giving the keeper no chance with a deserved equaliser.

This seemed to sap Barrow's energy levels and Lee was then brought down on the edge of the box. Up stepped Gurney again to nestle the ball into the top corner to the cheers of the home crowd as Harrowby went in front.

Barretto and Lee were now causing a lot of trouble with their pace and the latter was put through one-on-one with the keeper and he finished well to wrap up the points for the Arrows in an impressive second half showing.