Friendly

Harrowby United 3

Spalding United 6

On the ball: Harrowby United's (49659034)

Harrowby United welcomed a strong looking Spalding United team who play two leagues higher.

And that showed in the first 20 minutes when Harrowby looked overawed and found themselves three down, with ex-professional Spencer Weir-Daley scoring twice.

Harrowby started to find their feet and began playing the football that had been seen in the last few weeks at Dickens Road. A well-worked move ended with Hales stooping low to head home.

Just a couple of minutes later, Harrowby switched off and Weir-Daley completed his hat trick.

Not deterred by the score, Harrowby came again and the impressive Ollivant, who gave Spalding trouble all night, pulled a goal back.

Harrowby were guilty again of switching off just after they had scored when another great cross from the impressive Floyd was headed home for a 5-2 half time scoreline.

A much better second half saw Harrowby more than match their higher league opponents, with Thorpe scoring to make it 5-3.

Spalding were now on the back foot, with Harrowby seeing a lot more of the ball and having chances to narrow the score even more.

McGovern showed great feet and hit the bar, whilst Ollivant was denied by the keeper.

A breakaway goal in the last couple of minutes made the final score 6-3 to Spalding.

Harrowby can be very pleased with their second half showing when they more than matched Spalding, but manager Jamie McGhee was disappointed with the manner in which they conceded the goals, especially with the two that were scored just after Harrowby had got back in the game.

Harrowby have there final pre-season friendly on Saturday when they play Holbeach at home, 3pm kick-off.