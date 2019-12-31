United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 0

Melton Town 1

Action from Harrowby United's game with Melton Town on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (25522641)

Harrowby entertained Melton in front of a bumper crowd of 180 at Dickens Road.

Both teams came into the game off good wins. With Melton being favourites for the league title with their healthy budget, Harrowby knew it would be a tough afternoon.#

Harrowby welcomed back skipper Billy Stubbs and partnered new signing Durkin with Cousins up front.

Melton set their stall out straight from kick-off, keeping the ball well on a heavy surface.

Harrowby's workrate kept them in the game but for most of the first half Melton had the upper hand.

A couple of good chances by Melton from free headers should have put them a couple of goals up. Also a great save from Yinka down low to his left kept the scores level.

Stubbs and Hayles, at the heart of Harrowby's defence, were also in fine form to see the teams going in level at half time.

More purpose to Harrowby's play in the second half made it more even, but the final ball or cross was missing, as Cousins and Durkin found it hard to create any clear openings.

Midway through the second half, Melton took the lead. Arnold picked up the ball, made Stubbs commit himself and played the ball to Berlussico who finished despite Yinka getting a good hand to it.

Harrowby now had to come out and for the remainder half were the better side and pushed Melton back without really causing their keeper too much trouble.

A big shout for a penalty when a defender seem to knock a cross behind for a corner with his hand was a major talking point.

The introduction of Showler and Harper made Harrowby a lot more dangerous, but Melton held on for a justly deserved win.

Harrowby now have to pick themselves up for a crucial game on Saturday at home to Whittlesey who they lost to earlier on in the season.

Arrows player-manager Jamie McGhee commented that he was pleased with the efforts of his players but Melton had had that little bit more quality to create chances at crucial times.

