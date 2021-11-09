United Counties League Division One

St Andrews 2

Harrowby United 1

Harrowby United made the trip to Leicester with only 12 fit players due to injuries and suspension but still looking to keep their recent good run going, which has seen them unbeaten in five.

Top scorer Danny Durkin was back, but Kemal Yeniberitz was suspended.

A cagey opening saw St Andrews on top and seeing plenty of the ball and they took the lead from a soft looking free kick which ended up more into the middle of the goal.

To Harrowby's credit, they started taking the game to St Andrews with the pace of Gareth Lee and Theo Barretto causing both full backs problems. Lee had the first chance when a great cross from Barretto saw Lee somehow hit the keeper.

Harrowby deservedly equalised when Durkin found himself free on goal and he finished well to the keeper's left.

Harrowby were now on top and had other chances to take the lead, and it seemed only at matter of time.

But they were dealt a blow when, from a rare break, St Andrews scored just before half time to go in 2-1 up.

The second half started with Harrowby mainly in the ascendancy and playing most of the game in the St Andrews half. All that was missing was the finishing touch which mainly was an accumulation of bad finishing and decision making in the last third of the pitch.

To to their credit, Harrowby played well second half and St Andrews were really hanging on, with their keeper having an inspired game.

To make Harrowby's day go from bad to worse, keeper Phil McGann was given a straight red card when bringing down a St Andrews forward when they broke after Harrowby pushed all their players forward.

It was a decent performance from the Arrows but they must start punishing teams with all the chances they created