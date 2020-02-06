United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 3

Aylestone Park 2

Harrowby United welcomed Aylestone Park to Dickens Road with a reaction necessary after last Saturday's defeat at Sileby.

Player-manager Jamie McGhee made changes, starting himself in the midfield, Yinka returned in goal, Warman partnered Stubbs at the back and Sylla replaced Cousins in the starting line-up.

Harrowby started on the front foot and dominated the opening exchanges, restricting Aylestone to half-chances.

The first goal arrived after good work from Rigby and Showler ended with a looping cross which the goalkeeper looked favourite to collect, but Sylla out-jumped him to give Harrowby a deserved lead.

It should have been two minutes later when Muzzy found himself free of the Aylestone defence, but he pulled his shot wide.

Aylestone were dependent on their two young, pacy wingers, with most attacks coming from them.

Harrowby went two up after McGhee ghosted into the box and was clumsily taken down by the Aylestone keeper. Prince dispatched the penalty with ease to give Harrowby a comfortable lead.

But minutes later, Aylestone were gifted a lifeline when a high defensive line were caught out, and their winger crossed for a good finish to make the score 2-1 at half time.

The second half started and, with their tails up, Aylestone started putting a lot of pressure on the Harrowby back line. And they deservedly equalised after a mistake by keeper Yinka who dropped a simple cross.

For the next 10 minutes, Aylestone looked the likeliest to go on and win the game but Harrowby's defence, well marshalled by skipper Stubbs, stood firm.

The Arrows gradually began to get a foothold in the game again and a couple of changes freshened things up.

Kamel replaced McGhee after a long injury, Kolapo came on for Prince, and Muzzy was substituted for Cousins.

With the game looking more and more likely to end in a draw, Harrowby then won a free kick after a fine run from Sylla. Kamel whipped a perfect ball in for unlikely scorer Warman to expertly head home.

This seemed to deflate Aylestone and Harrowby comfortably saw out the last 10 minutes to register a really important win against the promotion hopefuls.

Manager McGhee was pleased to get the reaction he needed after last week and said every player had given him everything for a deserved three points. However, he added: "We still need to stop giving teams hope by gifting them goals when we are well on top if we are to challenge the top four."

