United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 3

Clifton All Whites 3

Action from Harrowby United's draw with Clifton All Whites on Tuesday night, featuring John Smith, Robbie Smith and Lord Marfo. Photo: Toby Roberts (61185672)

Harrowby United welcomed Clifton All Whites on a cold Tuesday night, still buoyed by Saturday's win over Barrow Town.

Elliot King, Jack Gurney and Wellington were missing through injury but Kemal Yeniberitz and Mathias Amponsem were back in the squad.

Top eight team Clifton would be tough opposition and that was evident from the kick-off.

Harrowby did have a golden opportunity to take the lead in the first couple of minutes when the dangerous Harry Olivant broke clear, but with only the keeper to beat he put his shot wide. Minutes later, another chance to take the lead but Harrowby again lacked composure in front of goal.

That was about as good as it got in an abject first half for the Arrows, the youthful Clifton dominating much of the ball and takiing the lead when ex-Arrow David Kolapo finished smartly past Phil McGann.

Harrowby were now second best and when Jordan Knight skipped by four challenges he finished to give Clifton a comfortable 2-0 lead and an uphill task for the Arrows to get back in it.

Just before half time saw Harrowby's best move of the half but John Smith just put his shot past the post.

Smith was replaced at half time after some late challenges on him by Armstrong.

Ten minutes into the second half, Clifton looked like they had wrapped all three points up when again Aboo Bakr Younis skipped by Harrowby players to finish well.

Harrowby then started to take the game to Clifton and it took them being 3-0 down to start competing.

First, Mustapha John scrambled one home to give Harrowby a little hope.

Action from Harrowby United's draw with Clifton All Whites on Tuesday night, featuring Mustapha John. Photo: Toby Roberts (61185669)

Ten minutes later, after Robbie Smith was fouled, he whipped in a great free kick for Lord Marfo to head home.

It was now game on with Clifton looking shell-shocked after holding such a comfortable lead.

Harrowby were now attacking at will, looking for the equaliser, and with 10 minutes left again Robbie Smith cut in from the left and with a great finish planted his equalising shot past the keeper to the cheers of the boisterous crowd.

With 10 minutes to play and with Harrowby looking for a winner, Clifton's defending got desperate and their keeper pulled off two great saves to keep the final score 3-3.

It was a point gained in the end with a great last half an hour, but the first hour was not Harrowby's finest, however, the improvement over the last month has been evident.