Harrowby United have secured a new stadium sponsor in local brickwork contractors JRL Brickwork.

Established in 2017 by James Laurie and Chris Egan, JRL Brickwork is a national company based in Grantham, co-ordinating the efforts of around 300 contractors countrywide to provide services for large commercial civil engineering as well as house holder companies across the UK.

JRL pride themselves on quality and reliability, which has led to staggering growth over the years for the business.

James Laurie and Chris Egan (second and third from right) of Harrowby United stadium sponsor JRL Brickwork, with Mick Atter, Steve Fardell and Mark Fardell from the club.

Also investing in the future, they run a progression programme for local apprentices who wish to take up the trade.

Harrowby United commercial manager Amber Kitching said: "It’s fantastic to have James and Chris onboard this season in such an integral part of the club.

"We have been working with JRL over the past few seasons and have developed a great relationship with the business. They have been a huge support to us, especially with the addition of the new extension, working tirelessly to help us grow the club.

"We are thrilled to have them as official stadium sponsors for the next two years and look forward to working together further."

Joint JRL founder James Laurie said they were delighted to be in a position to work with the club.

He said: "We are both Grantham boys who enjoy football so having the opportunity to play a part in the growth of such a wonderful community club means a lot to us.

"The ambition of everyone involved at Harrowby is endearing. We are so proud that our company logo will be at the front gate as people from all walks of life can all come together at Harrowby to enjoy football again.

"We are proud to have the naming rights of the stadium and for ‘JRL Brickwork Stadium’ to feature as a part of Harrowby’s history.

"Thanks to Mick, Amber, Mark and everyone else at Harrowby for your commitment to the future of this great club."