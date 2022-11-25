United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 1

Bourne Town 5

Action from the Harrowby United defeat to Bourne Town on Tuesday night, with Jon Smith on the ball. Photo: Toby Roberts

Harrowby United's second local derby in three days had in-form Bourne as the visitors.

Bourne had won nine and drawn one of their last 10 games, whilst Harrowby were coming off an improved performance at Blackstones on Saturday.

A blow to Harrowby was an injury to Harry Ollivant, but Kemal Yeniberitz made a return to the team.

From the kick-off, one could see Bourne were on a confidence boost from recent performances and they took the lead early on when Jake Sansby finished well into goalkeeper Phil McGann's right hand corner.

For the rest of the half, Harrowby competed well without really troubling Bourne's keeper Dan Swan, with Matt Cox and Ben Panting solid for Bourne at the back.

Just as it looked as though Harrowby would only go in one down, a silly free kick given away was swung in and Yeniberitz put into his own net for a real sucker punch during the night's uphill struggle on a heavy pitch.

A half time change for Harrowby saw Chanju on for Denzil Wellington.

Harrowby started the second half well but the game was almost over when a hesitant Harrowby back line allowed Ellis to nip in and walk the ball into the net.

To their credit, Harrowby had a real go and Swan made two good saves from Gurney's free kick and a shot from Mustapha John.

Harrowby then pulled one back when substitute Taylor Gray finished off a great move involving Chanju, Lord Marfo and Elliot King.

Harrowby now looked the more likely to score next but, while pushing for a second, Bourne broke away twice in the last five minutes through Zak Munton and Joel Manning to give the score a frustrating 5-1 scoreline that was very harsh on the Arrows and belied their actual performance on the night.

Harrowby have a home game on Saturday when Dunkirk come to the JRL Stadium, Kick-off is 3pm.