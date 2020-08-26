Friendly

Harrowby United 2

Sleaford Town 0

Harrowby United (41269766)

Harrowby United welcomed near-neighbours Sleaford Town on an awful night for football, with wind and rain aplenty.

For the first time since lockdown, fans were allowed in to watch, and a good crowd of up to 100 braved the weather.

Harrowby were on the front foot from the off and dominated possession without creating too much in the first 20 minutes. Price had the ball in the net but was flagged for offside.

Sleaford sat back and relied on the break, with Jackson having a half-chance, but McGann was rarely troubled.

Just before half time, a nice Harrowby move ended with Price beating his man and pulling it back for Hayles to score for a deserved half time lead.

The second half started in a swirling wind. Harrowby made numerous changes to the team which resembled an under-21 side after the break. Sleaford also made changes which disrupted the flow there had been in the first half.

There were a couple of good chances made available for Sleaford after defensive mistakes, but the visitors could not capitalise on them.

Another surging run from Hayles ended with him finishing well to give Harrowby a 2-0 win against a spirited Sleaford team.

All in all, a good morale-boosting victory for the Arrows, with a lot of youngsters getting good minutes under their belts.

Harrowby United are at home to Keyworth on Saturday, 3pm kick-off. Entry is £3 and £1 for concessions.

