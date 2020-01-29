United Counties League Division One

Northampton Sileby Rangers 3

Harrowby United 2

Recent Harrowby United signing Tom Rigby. Photo: Toby Roberts (27809339)

Harrowby United made the long trip to Northampton looking to take three points on the road to keep pace with the top four.

A good start to the game saw Harrowby having three or four good chances to take the lead, but poor finishing and luck deserted them.

With Sileby's first attack, they took the lead when Harrowby failed to clear and Ulker stabbed home.

Harrowby were still the better side in the first half but went on one down.

In the second half, Sileby started the better side and had Harrowby defending for the first 20 minutes.

Then, out of the blue, a corner kick was flicked on and Stubbs headed home. Ten minutes later, a carbon copy corner was nodded on by Stubbs and Showler headed home to give Harrowby an undeserved lead.

An injury to Harper was a blow for Harrowby and with 10 minutes to go the game was turned on its head.

A really messy goal was poked home to make it 2-2. This gave Sileby the lift they needed and a free kick, given away from a free header, was put away to give Sileby the three points.

It was a really disappointing day for Harrowby which was made worse with other results going against them. Manager Jamie McGhee commented how disappointed he was that his side did manage the game after being 2-1 up, and that inexperience was telling.

Harrowby now face a big week with fourth-placed Aylestone Park coming to Dickens Road on Saturday, in what will be a must win game if the Arrows have any aspirations on making the top four. A visit to Saffron Dynamo follows on Tuesday night.

Read more Football