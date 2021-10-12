United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 3

Hinckley 4

Harrowby United's Jack McGovern (blue) is challenged by a Hinckley defender. (52159610)

Hinckley were the visitors to Dickens Road on Saturday on a pleasant day for football in front of another bumper crowd of 190, with Hinckley bringing a good contingent with them.

Hart and Rigby were missing from the squad, whilst Moulds came in to partner Hill with Anderson moving to left back.

The early running was made by Hinckley with Harrowby unable to get hold of the ball, and when they did, they uncharacteristically went long and the ball was lost between the midfield and the forwards.

After 20 minutes, Harrowby started to grow into the game and really should have taken the lead, with top scorer Danny Durkin one-on-one with the keeper but hitting the post. Jack McGovern also had a good chance but put it wide.

With the game a bit of a stalemate, it looked like going in level at the break, but five minutes before half time the whole complexion of the game changed, with Slinn somehow jinking his way past three Harrowby defenders to leave goalkeeper McGann wrong footed.

A minute before half time, Hinckley went two up when a cross in from the right was headed down and, with all the Arrows defenders waiting for a handball decision, the ball was put away to give Hinckley a 2-0 lead at half time.

Harrowby came out for the second half well on top and pushed Hinckley back.

Sam Hill had a volley well saved but just as it looked like Harrowby would get the next goal, Hinckley broke and, being in the Harrowby box for the first time in 20 minutes, made it three.

Harrowby did not give up and got their reward when a great ball in from Hayles was put away by McGovern to give the home side hope.

But another sucker punch moments later, after a mistake at the back, allowed Hinckley to get a fourth.

The introduction of Lee and Barretto gave Harrowby good energy and, with five minutes to go, the former made it 4-2.

A minute later, great work by Lee again saw him square it to Durkin who pulled another goal back.

Harrowby had a real go at the end but Hinckley held on for a deserved win. It was too little too late after the Arrows gave bad goals away at crucial times in the game, when they were on top, but did create chances themselves.

Harrowby United host league leaders Kimberley Miners Welfare on Saturday in another tough game, and are at home again next Tuesday in a local derby with Blackstones.