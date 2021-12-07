United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 2

Gedling Miners Welfare 0

Action from the Harrowby United home win over Gedling Miners Welfare on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts

By Mark Fardell

Harrowby United went into this game looking for their first win on a Saturday in four weeks, and looking for a quickfire double over Gedling who they narrowly beat 2-1 three weeks ago.

With Harrowby's injury list finally looking a little better, Jack McGovern made a welcome return to the starting line-up after six weeks out. Daniel Abayomi made his debut after his move from Blackstones,whilst Mathias Amponsem replaced the missing Charlie Hart.

Harrowby started the game well and on the front foot with a lot of dangerous moves coming down the right with Danny Durkin giving the Gedling full back a lot to think about.

Harrowby really should have been at least three up inside the first 20 minutes, with good chances for Durkin and Jack Gurney, and McGovern having a shot blocked in the area.

Harrowby did deservedly take the lead after another good move ended with Gurney jinking his way through and finishing past the on-rushing keeper.

Gedling always posed a threat in the first half and looked dangerous on the break. Phil McGann made a smart save to keep the score 1-0 in the first half.

And so it was all to play for in the second half, and with the rain now starting.

A good midfield battle started with Kemal Yeniberitz excelling again.

Harrowby doubled their lead midway through the second half after good play down the left saw Gurney, after another mazy run, cross for Durkin to expertly volley home.

This gave Harrowby a nice cushion to try and see the game out with Alex Hayles and Luke Anderson both superb in the heart of the defence.

Gedling did start pushing to get back into the game but lacked in the final third.

They did get a free kick which was well saved by McGann and cleared swiftly by Anderson.

Harrowby saw the game out for a welcome three points and hopefully can now go on a good run with players returning from injury.

The Arrows visit Leicestershire new week when the visit Kirby Muxloe and their 3G pitch.