Friendly

Harrowby United 4

Boston Town 0

Action from Harrowby United's win over Boston Town on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (49150597)

Harrowby United entertained another higher league team in Boston Town for their second friendly game on Saturday.

With a full squad to pick from, manager Jamie McGhee had 20 players at his disposal.

In front of a good crowd again of 150 on a lovely afternoon, Harrowby started well and this was virtually the way the game panned out for most of the 90 minutes.

Good possession football on a great surface had higher league Boston shell-shocked.

The Arrows took the lead when the impressive Gurney broke through from midfield to drill home past the diving Portas.

Harrowby were now in total command and, from a Rigby corner, Thorpe tapped home at the far post.

A couple more chances from Durkin and McGovern were missed but Harrowby went in two up at half time.

No changes at half time for Harrowby but they started the second half with even more intensity and dominated Boston all over the pitch.

Harrowby made nine changes during the second half but were still creating chances.

Returning from injury, Hales wrapped up an impressive win with a great header from a corner and a fine finish into the top corner to round off an impressive win over a shell-shocked Boston.

Manager McGhee was delighted with the win and the fitness of his players and had special praise for the substitutes who came on and carried on the good work. Jack Gurney was awarded man of the match.

Harrowby have another high profile team at home on Saturday when Lincoln United come to Dickens Road, 3pm kick-off.