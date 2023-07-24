Friendly

Harrowby United 1

Lincoln United 1

Harrowby United welcomed Lincoln United to the JRL Stadium on Saturday for their third friendly against higher league opposition, in which they have competed admirably against each of them.

On a wet afternoon on a good playing surface, Harrowby started well and competed across all areas of the pitch against Lincoln.

Jack Gurney, Luke Peberdy and Kemal Yeniberitz probably held the upper hand in midfield whilst new young goalkeeper Frestle and his defence were rarely troubled in the first half an hour.

Both of Harrowby’s wide men, Harry Olivant and Smith tested both of the Lincoln full backs, especially the former who made some driving runs, but the end quality was not quite there.

Lincoln took the lead when a missed header was then well-worked and full back Mitch Griffiths hit a accurately placed shot past Frestle to put the visitors ahead.

The next chance fell to the Arrows and what an effort it was. Gurney picked the ball up in the Lincoln half, went past two players and hit a shot from 25 yards that was rising and hit the bar, with keeper Steggles just an onlooker.

The half finished with Lincoln leading but Harrowby well in the game.

Into the second half and Harrowby started well again, but Lincoln’s defence proved difficult to penetrate.

However, Harrowby scored a deserved equaliser with probably the move of the game involving five of Arrows players, well finished of by Lincoln lad Kane Hutchinson-Wilkes for his first goal for his new club and just reward for his tireless workrate.

Substitutes were then made by both teams and lincoln finished the stronger, Cotton and McMenemy hitting the post and bar in the latter stages of the game.

And so the game ended one apiece with a positive performance from the Arrows and still with players to return in the coming weeks.

It was another great crowd in wet conditions with 100-plus in attendance.