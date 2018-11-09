United Counties League

Division One

Harrowby United 2

Bourne Town 2

Action from the Arrows agaiinst the Wakes at Dickens Road on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (5286219)

After beating the league leaders away from home 5-2 last weekend, the Arrows looked to continue their fine form when Bourne Town were the visitors to Dickens Road on Saturday.

Losing Liam Harper through a fractured ankle and Stephen Chaplin through illness, the home side had to make two changes to their squad.

The game kicked off and it was the Arrows who pressed first, with a good save from the visiting keeper keeping out a Harry Wakefield cross-shot.

Bourne, only two places behind Harrowby at the start of play, pushed forward and got their reward through striker Zak Munton when he received the ball, skipped round keeper Sam Andrew and smashed home.

The home side tried to get back in the game and nearly did so when Nathan Kelly skipped past former Arrow John Currall, but his cross was fired over by Richemone Sylla.

Five minutes later, the Arrows did draw level. The returning Joe Briers, from Deeping Rangers, was dragged down on the edge of the box and the resulting free kick was hammered home by Danny Brooks.

This seemed to spur both teams on and as Nathan Kelly blazed over one end, Zak Munton tried his luck but to no avail.

The second half got underway with both teams looking like they were not going to settle for a draw. A few chances at either end came to nothing until 10 minutes remaining when Bourne looked to have hit the winner. A diagonal cross to the far post was not cleared properly and was smashed in to give the 'Wakes' a 2-1 lead.

But the drama did not end there. An equaliser of top quality came when Luke Slater, who had just come on as a substitute, hit a rocket into the top corner with seconds remaining to save the Arrows and secure a well deserved point.