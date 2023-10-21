Harrowby United moved up into fourth spot in Division One of the United Counties League table after a two-goal away win at Kirby Muxloe on Saturday.

Harry Allcock and Max Baker netted the goals that maintained the Arrows' spot in the play-off places.

They went into the match on the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Sleaford Town last Tuesday night in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy where their higher level visitors netted their winning goal in injury-time.

Action from Harrowby United's victory at Kirby Muxloe on Saturday. Photo: Steve Nesbitt @lincssnapper

They made the trip to Ratby Lane on Saturday with some trepidation having never returned with any points from their previous matches on the home side's artificial surface, writes Mark Fardell.

Baker, Mathias Amponsem and Ewan Armstrong came into the starting line-up for Luke Peberdy, Lewis Marsh and Tom Harris as Harrowby set up in a 3-5-2 formation.

A tentative start from both teams resulted in not many chances being created but Harrowby probably had more of the possession.

As the game wore on, Allcock and Lord Marfo started getting some joy with their pace behind the Kirby defence.

Baker and John Smith then started beating both full-backs and, from a Baker cross, Allcock found himself with just the keeper to beat but the home custodian saved.

Kirby's only chance of the first half was Paul Pallett finding himself free and baring down on Jake Frestle's but the finish lacked conviction.

The Arrows began to grow in confidence and, from a superb cross from Allcock, Baker somehow hit the bar with an open goal at the half finished goalless with Harrowby the better team.

They again came out on top for the second half and Allcock hit the bar while Jack Gurney had a shot well blocked.

The deadlock was then broken after 55 minutes when Smith again put in another cross and Allcock was there to finish for a deserved lead.

Kirby had a chance to equalise straight from kick-off but Frestle made a great save with his feet.

The hosts continued to look for an equaliser but Kemal Yeniberitz and Bradley Gothard were superb in defence for Harrowby.

As Kirby kept pushing, the Arrows started finding spaces in the home defence and should have wrapped the game up with chances again for Allcock and Marfo.

Peberdy and Harrison Dee came on for Kyle Reek and Armstrong to bolster the midfield before Harrowby got their second goal from another quick break.

Marfo saw his shot saved and it came out to Baker who expertly chipped the keeper from 25-yards to give the Arrows a deserved two-goal lead.

There was still time for Pallett to be sent off for Kirby for violent conduct as Harrowby saw the game out for a great three points at a tough place to visit.

Harrowby are on their travels again on Wednesday night when they visit Blackstones for a league match.